Article 370 would not have been revoked had PDP not joined hands with BJP in 2014: NC leader Wani

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Senior National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani on Wednesday claimed that Articles 370 and 35A would not have been revoked in Jammu and Kashmir had the PDP not joined hands with the BJP in 2014 to form government in the erstwhile state.

He alleged that the Mehbooba Mufti-led party thought of contributing to the development and progress of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They never thought of how people will benefit and progress. They are trying to incite people," Wani, an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said.

He said the opposition party should do some introspection.

"Had they (PDP) not supported the BJP in 2014, we would not have lost Article 370 and Article 35A. We would also not have seen all this destruction that took place in the past 10 years," Wani told reporters in reply to a question on the PDP alleging that the NC was not serious about the resolution passed in the Assembly earlier this month.

"We will do what we have promised in our manifesto. They (PDP) are indulging in political chaos. They have always supported chaos, be it in 2008 or 2010. Then it came to haunt them in 2016," he said referring to summer unrest in the Valley between 2008 and 2016.

