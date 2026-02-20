Artificial intelligence, hologram tech bring 'Arjuna', 'Lord Krishna' at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Through cutting-edge hologram technology and power of artificial intelligence, 'Lord Krishna' and warrior 'Arjuna' from the epic Mahabharat have assumed a hi-tech digital avatar at a pavilion of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

At the 'Jio Intelligence' pavilion of Reliance Industries, the company has also given a glimpse of the making of the series, "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh", which is fully generated by AI, and was launched few months ago.

At the core of the set up is a cove-like structure on which, AI-generated content produced by the company, have been displayed, including some images from the series that is an AI-driven retelling of the Indian epic.

Flanking the cove are two long transparent cylindrical capsules, inside of which an AI-generated images each of 'Lord Krishna' and 'Arjuna', as in the series, have been projected.

A console installed next to each capsule allows visitors to "ask a question" to them, and they offer verbal response to these set of queries.

So, visitors to the pavilion can choose from question such as -- 'What is Dharma?', 'Who is the biggest enemy inside of us?', 'When life feels unjust what should we do?' or 'What is the biggest trap for humans?'.

The AI avatar of Lord Krishna, shown holding his flute, is a striking one, depicting his famed dusky skin carrying a tinge of blue, and his divine raiment in golden hue, topped with his crown bearing the peacock's feather.

Arjuna's depiction is a sober one, a dhoti paired with a tunic in silver shade, as he holds his famed bow in his right hand, while his royal locks frame his elegant yet austere visage.

A senior official of the Reliance group told PTI that both older generation and youths have visited the pavilion in the last few days.

"Through technology, our endeavour is to make old epics meet newer generations. So, we have used AI to recreate, reimagine our epic Mahabharat. The entire show has been created using AI. It's already on our platform JioHotstar, about 17 episodes now," the official told PTI.

A special wall at the pavilion also depicts how the characters of the series, were created.

"Our team has worked passionately on this project," the Reliance group official said.

The pavilion also showcases AI-based tools for health, fashion, among others.

The AI Impact Summit is being held from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, in which several heads of state, many global AI leaders, academicians and researchers, and heads of global tech giants, and philanthropists are taking part.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 here on Thursday, in the presence of several world leaders and heads of global tech giants. PTI KND NB