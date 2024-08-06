Artificial ponds for Ganesh immersion in Mumbai to be listed on Google Maps

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Artificial ponds for immersion of idols across Mumbai during the coming Ganesh festival would be listed on Google Maps, making it easier to find them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

More than 200 artificial ponds would be set up and people as well as Ganesh Mandals would be encouraged to use them and take part in eco-friendly celebration, the civic body said in a release.

The ten-day Ganesh festival would start on September 7 this year.

Immersion of Ganesh and Gauri idols in artificial ponds is encouraged by civic bodies across Maharashtra so as to avoid pollution of natural water bodies such as rivers, lakes and the sea due to plaster of Paris idols and the chemicals used in colours.

Last year, a total of 2,05,722 idols were immersed in water bodies including artificial ponds across the city.

State minister and guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, chaired a meeting about the coming festival where senior civic officials and office-bearers of Ganapati Mandals -- groups which install Ganesh idols on streetside platforms or in pandals -- were also present, the BMC release said.

QR codes giving information about the location of artificial ponds will also be provided.

The civic body has also decided to provide free clay (`shadu soil') to sculptors to promote eco-friendly idols, the release said.

A coordination committee headed by Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) Prashant Sapkal has been set up to ensure smooth celebrations.

To simplify the process, the BMC has introduced an online one-window system for granting permission to Ganesh Mandals.

The number of mobile toilets at popular immersion spots such as Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty and Mahim Chowpatty will be increased for the convenience of devotees. PTI KK KRK