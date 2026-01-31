Artisans are custodians of India's civilisational heritage: V-P Radhakrishnan

Faridabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that artisans are the custodians of India's civilisational heritage.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the 39th edition of the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela here.

The crafts fair is being held from January 31 to February 15 and showcases the finest traditions of handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from different states of the country, as well as from other countries, a statement said.

Radhakrishnan said, "Artisans are the custodians of India's civilisational heritage and the Mela reflects the nation's cultural soul and Atmanirbhar spirit, embodying the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'." The vice president visited the 'Haryana Apna Ghar' pavilion, where he received a traditional welcome with a Haryanvi turban.

He also explored the stalls of Meghalaya, which is the theme state, interacted with artisans, and appreciated their craftsmanship.

Radhakrishnan also launched the "Mela Saathi" app to enhance the experience of visitors.

Radhakrishnan said that the Mela has long been a vibrant symbol of India's cultural soul, artistic excellence, and civilisational continuity.

This festival manifests the timeless Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which regards the world as one family. It brings together skilled hands, innovative minds, and traditions that shape our identity onto a common platform, he said.

Highlighting the participation of states like Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya, Radhakrishnan said these contributions strongly reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', where diversity is our greatest strength.

Welcoming Egypt as a partner country, he noted the deep resonance between Egypt's ancient civilisation, cultural depth, and artistic traditions with India's historical journey.

He also visited Egypt's pavilion and appreciated the crafts on display.

Radhakrishnan also witnessed the 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' cultural performances and lauded the artistes for their captivating presentation, reflecting the country's rich cultural diversity.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Faridabad MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, and Haryana Minister for Heritage and Tourism Arvind Kumar Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

Saini said the Mela has evolved into a powerful cultural and economic platform that honours artisans, preserves traditional skills, and connects craftsmanship with sustainable livelihoods. Based on the themes 'Local to Global' and 'Identity of a Self-Reliant India', this fair reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring both respect and market access for artisans.

"Surajkund is not merely an exhibition but a cultural movement that has earned recognition across the world. Artisans from India and abroad find new inspiration and opportunities through this platform, which has consistently grown in scale and stature over nearly four decades," Saini added.

He added that from bamboo craftsmanship of the Northeast India to silk sarees of the South, vibrant embroidery of the West, and intricate wood carving of North India, the entire spectrum of 'Incredible India' is on display at Surajkund.

Expressing hope for further expansion of the fair in the coming years, he said that artists and tourists from India and abroad would take back fond memories of Haryana's hospitality, inspiring them to return again.

Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said it is a matter of pride that the Mela continues to scale new heights.

He said that while 44 countries participated in the fair last year, this year more than 50 countries are represented, with over 700 foreign delegates and representatives taking part. Egypt is the partner nation for this edition, further strengthening cultural exchange between countries.

Sharma further highlighted the state's rich historical and archaeological heritage, stating that the 7,000-year-old Rakhigarhi civilisation has significantly strengthened the state's global identity.