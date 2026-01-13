Artisans from 'Ashtalakshmi' northeastern states craft Republic Day's 'At Home' invitation card

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A wall-hanging scroll made in an octagonal bamboo weave pattern, showcasing the distinct 'Ashtalakshmi' traditions of the northeastern states, is part of a hand-crafted invitation card for the 'At Home' reception to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day.

The scroll is artistically placed inside the specially-designed invitation box, which uses a woven bamboo mat, created on a loom with dyed cotton threads on the warp, and fine bamboo splits on the weft: a technique commonly used in the state of Tripura.

The handmade paper tag that holds the invitee's address on the outer cover is accompanied by a bamboo artwork crafted with a specially smoked bamboo split that gives it a rich brown colour.

The decorative motifs on the cover and the box draw inspiration from the Assamese manuscript painting style, while the motifs on the fabric panel, under the invite, represent the flora and fauna of the Northeastern region of India.

"This invitation has been conceived as a confluence of elements reflecting the distinctive traditions that shape daily life in each state of India's Northeastern region, the people's mastery of unique handicraft techniques, and the natural ecosystems that sustain their homes," reads the card.

"It is designed to adorn your walls long after your participation in the celebrations of Republic Day 2026, as a beautiful depiction of the living heritage and artistic traditions of the country's northeastern region," it added.

As Rashtrapati Bhavan welcomes esteemed guests from across the country on 26 January 2026 to mark our 77th Republic Day, "we invite you to experience the cultural and artistic heritage of Bharat", reads the invitation card, curated by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

"On the occasion of this At Home reception, we showcase our northeastern region", it said, adding that "the Ashtalakshmi states are a celebration of our cultural diversity and flourishing traditions".

Speaking to PTI, NID Director Ashok Mondal said the invitation card is a masterpiece created by exceptionally skilful artisans from the eight northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

"Around 100 artisans from Ashtalakshmi states were invited to stay on our campus to create the invitation card. It took around 45 days for its production, which was done without the use of any machines. It is completely handcrafted," he said.

Mondal said a team of 350 members, comprising NID's faculty, worked on creating the invitation kit.

"Our team members visited each state and worked with the artisans there. These artisans were very happy when they came to know that their art forms would be part of the invitation card sent by the president, and the final result says all about their happiness," he said.

Mondal said mostly women artisans have contributed to the creation of the invitation card, which highlights the 5,000-year-old civilisation of Bharat, that is India.

"This invitation is a tribute to the skilled artisans and craftspersons of the Ashtalakshmi states, who are keeping alive the age-old wisdom and diverse traditions of the region. Without them, the story of the cultural and artistic heritage of India's northeastern region cannot be told," read the card. PTI AKV RHL