Artisans from different states set up stalls at Delhi Haat in Minority Affairs Ministry's event

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Artisans from different states have set up stalls to showcase their handicrafts at Lok Samvardhan Parv, an exhibition being hosted by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at Delhi Haat.

As part of its 100 days' programme, the ministry has organised the event to showcase the schemes and programmes and also highlight the activities undertaken in convergence with partner organisations and success stories under its various schemes.

Tadiyomso, who is in his 50s, is one of the many participants in the event. He is from Arunachal Pradesh and makes cutlery using bamboo.

"I am in this profession for the last 28 years and this is the first time that I have got the chance to present my crafts here which is overwhelming and a new experience for me," he said.

Rajdeep Khanuj, assistant professor in the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), one of the other participants, said he has been working with local Bhopali artisans since 2021 for reviving 'Bhopali batua' which was used by Bhopali nawabs and was on the verge of disappearing from market.

"The Bhopali batua is adorned with zardozi and bead work which makes it very ethnic. The participants are currently making 'potlis' and handbags using the same style," he added.

Another artisan Sankrama, who is from Andhra Pradesh, makes leather puppetry.

"There are 200 families who are involved in leather puppetry and they sell their items in the local market as well as online too," she said.

She has been crafting puppetry from her childhood and also gives training to many local people who sustain their life by selling the craft pieces, she added.

Lok Samvardhan Parv is celebrating and showcasing over 70 exquisite handicraft and handloom products from various states made by 162 artisans belonging to various minority communities.

These participants include artisans promoted under various schemes of Ministry through National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Institute of Design (NID) and other Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs). The event was inaugurated on July 18 and will conclude on July 31. PTI SHB SLB SLB KSS KSS