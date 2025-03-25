Artist Jenjum Gadi's upcoming exhibition to showcase Pichwai-inspired engravings

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Building on the success of his debut show, "Apase – From My Mother’s Garden", acclaimed designer-turned-artist Jenjum Gadi is set to come up with his second solo exhibition, "Transcendent Memories", exploring heritage, materiality, and craftsmanship.

To be held at Bikaner House from March 28, the four-day art show will showcase Gadi's mastery of repoussé and chasing techniques in brass, reinterpreting the intricate iconography of Pichwai paintings in a contemporary sculptural language.

In "Transcendent Memories", he collaborates with master artisans to create sculptural brass works that echo his love for Pichwais, an art form closely associated with his reverence for Lord Krishna and nature.

“I wanted to explore how tradition can evolve without losing its essence. Brass, like fabric, carries stories, it can be moulded, textured, and inscribed with meaning. This series is my way of preserving memories, both personal and collective, through a material that holds permanence, much like the traditions that inspire me”, Gadi said in a statement.

At the heart of this collection, Gadi revisits his signature motif, fruit cast in brass, first introduced in his debut exhibition as nostalgic relics from his mother’s garden.

In this latest series, these organic forms become delicate canvases for Pichwai-inspired engravings, seamlessly blending personal memory with artistic devotion. His intricate process mirrors the meditative act of embroidery, where each raised form and engraved detail reflects a poetic transformation of everyday objects into spiritual narratives.

Alongside Gadi’s works, the exhibition will also feature a curated selection of artifacts from Vayu – Design for Living, highlighting India’s rich lineage of textiles, metalwork, and sculpture. Together, these pieces hope to form a dialogue between past and present, personal and collective memory, and the ever-evolving language of artistic expression.

"Transcendent Memories" will come to a close on March 31.