Artist Nikheel Aphale explores mythologies, divinity through Devanagari

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A solo exhibition by calligrapher Nikheel Aphale explores themes of divinity, mythological stories, spiritual prayers, and the nuances of humanity - from coexistence and inclusivity to unity and equality - through artwork based in the Devanagari script.

Organised by Artisera at Bikaner House, "Aksharscape" is Aphale's landscape of letters, where text has surpassed its linguistic purpose to become a form of self-expression.

Letters take unusual forms, evoking memories, emotions, reflections and wishful thinking in Aphale's latest body of work.

"'Aksharscape’ is a conceptual landscape shaped by the abstract beauty of Devanagari letters. In this body of work, the alphabet transcends its linguistic role, transforming into visual forms that stir memory, emotion, reflection, and imagination. Each letter becomes more than a symbol-it becomes a gesture of self-expression and a bridge between script and sentiment," Aphale said.

He added that his current body of work invites viewers to experience language not just as text, but as an art form.

"It is an artistic proposition to see letters not just as symbols of sound, but as forms that evoke emotion, memory, and imagination," he said.

Aphale's experiments with calligraphy started in 2006 when it dawned upon him that unlike Japanese, Persian, or Chinese calligraphy, which are internationally renowned, Devanagari, despite being used for several languages such as Sanskrit, Hindi, Nepali and Marathi, was never fully developed as a fine art form.

The realisation served as an impetus for the artist to explore the script as an art form.

Working mostly with ink, watercolours, and acrylic, Aphale also uses unconventional tools such as toothbrushes, sponges, bank cards, feathers, and coconut husk to explore new ways of expressing his artistic voice, and taking calligraphy beyond its conventional definition of “the art of beautiful handwriting”.

While not overtly religious, Aphale's work explores nuances of humanity, visiting themes like coexistence, unity, inclusivity, and equality, by drawing parallels between human society and the unbiased nature of Devanagari letters and their grammar, through features like 'barahkhadi', conjuncts, and the absence of silent letters.

"Nikheel's work is fresh and contemporary, while still being strongly rooted in Indian culture, and we believe he is an artist to watch out for in the years to come," Varun Backliwal, founder of Artisera, said in a statement. The exhibition will come to a close on June 1.