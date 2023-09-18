Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya tries his hand at geometric abstract art for solo exhibition

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Trying his hand at geometric abstract art, an upcoming solo exhibition by well-known artist Sanjay Bhattacharya invites art lovers to explore his creations at an event.

Advertisment

"Of Thoughts & Memories", scheduled to be held at the Indian Habitat Centre (IHC) from September 21, weaves Bhattacharya's expression in all of its forms enabling art lovers to have a chance to engross in the visuals that serve as an ode to the true spirit of art and artist.

"For the first time, I am going to display geometric abstractions in my work. In 2006, I did a series, 'Tribute to my Masters', and in 2012 did a series, 'Krishna'.

"In both the series, geometrical shapes appeared but in a subdued way. Those were supporting elements only. In this exhibition, I am heading for geometrical shapes that have taken the main role," Bhattacharya said in a statement.

Advertisment

The week-long art show, which according to the organiser Arushi Arts took Bhattacharya two-and-a-half years to come up with, features his thoughts and words in the form of abstraction.

"We go back 25 years and Sanjay talks to me about the concept of the show where his thoughts are converted into abstraction. It is based on the premise of a landscape painter turning into an abstract artist. We are very excited to open the show on the 21st of September at the Visual Art Gallery in IHC," added Payal Kapoor, founder of Arushi Arts.

The exhibition will come to an end on September 27. PTI MG RDS RDS