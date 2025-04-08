Artist Shana Sood explores displacement, nostalgia in solo exhibition

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A solo exhibition by artist Shana Sood delves into inter-connected themes of displacement, nostalgia, and rootedness.

"Homecoming: Echoes of Belonging", scheduled to be held at Arpana Art Gallery from April 10, brings a vivid lens to the lives of Indian women -- mothers, daughters, workers, brides -- rendered in lush colours and thoughtful compositions. It is curated by Georgina Maddox.

The Massachusetts-based diaspora artist's canvases speak of duality: "the longing for a homeland left behind and the slow reconciliation with a life abroad".

“My canvases represent a romanticised version of Indian-ness that belongs only in my mind,” Sood said.

And yet, there is a collective familiarity in her depictions -- "a shared cultural memory that transcends borders".

Her portraits -- whether depicting a young girl in a traditional 'pavada' blouse, a bride decked out in traditional jewellery, or an older woman reclining on a charpoy -- are filled with dignity, grace, and strength. The women in her works meet the viewer’s gaze with pride, contemplation, and unwavering confidence.

In contrast, the men, though fewer in number, carry softer, more gentle expressions, possibly influenced by the artist's feminist perspective. Sood through her portrayal challenges stereotypes and fosters dialogue about gender roles and cultural norms.

The exhibition will come to a close on April 20.