Artist Suhas Roy's retrospective to show his popular Radha series of paintings

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A new retrospective exhibition here in the capital will feature works by the late master artist Suhas Roy, who was known for his iconic Radha series of paintings, starting Monday.

The over month-long exhibition, scheduled to be held at Art Magnum Gallery here, promises a unique exploration of Roy's evolution, from his early inspirations to his dedication to the divine Radha.

Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, the works showcased in the exhibition are sourced from a private collection with the creations spanning from 1956 to 2014.

Born in Dhaka -- now in Bangladesh -- in 1936, Roy, a graduate of the Indian College of Arts and craftsmanship, Kolkata, was renowned for his paintings depicting Christ and Radha.The upcoming exhibition aims to showcase his mastery in capturing the essence of divine beauty.

"The exhibition provides art enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to witness the evolution of Roy's artistic expression, from his early influences in Paris to his later dedication to the divine Shri Radha. The canvas comes to life under Roy's brush, with each depiction of Radha standing as a testament to his imaginative prowess and printmaking skills," said Bhattacharya in a statement.

Spell bound by the captivating face of a mysterious woman who only existed in his imagination, Roy spent most of his active career years painting Radha -- at times looking lost in thoughts and at times staring into your soul.

His unique use of dry pastels and the influence of western light and shadow techniques breathe life into each depiction of Radha, making each painting a unique entity in its own right.

"There are many art lovers who want to add a genuine Suhas Roy to their collection. With the master having passed on every stroke he created is priceless and Art Magnum feels privileged to present his works," said Saurabh Singhvi, director of Art Magnum.

Besides the much-acclaimed Radha series of paintings, Roy practiced printmaking and glass painting too, and created art on a variety of subjects. He also captured the political turbulence in Bengal during the Naxalite movement through his 'Disaster' series.

Roy, who retired as professor of painting at Santiniketan’s Kala Bhavana, passed away in Kolkata on October 18, 2016.

The show will come to a close on January 10.