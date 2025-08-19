Artist Tarika Ram's art exhibition to focus on 'Happiness'

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Artist Tarika Ram is set to showcase about 30 of her works at a weeklong exhibition in the city later this month.

The exhibition will feature a multi-disciplinary approach to the theme of happiness, an emotion she has researched across different fields, a press release said on Tuesday.

Tarika Ram will convey her understanding and takeaways through different artforms, including tapestries and sculpture.

On the expo scheduled to be held from August 30, she said, "I chose happiness because everyone wants to be happy and it is a universal emotion. Yet some people struggle to achieve an optimal state of well-being." Tarika is the daughter of Srivats Ram, the managing director of city-based Wheels India Ltd.

Tarika's mentor Diana Shatish said they decided to decode this complex topic through positive psychology.

"Tarika has weaved, painted, coloured, used collage and dyed one's own cloth using natural dyes, fostering emotional depth in tapestries," Shatish said.

The teenager had showcased her art talent through three solo exhibitions in Chennai and had also participated in group exhibitions in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New York.