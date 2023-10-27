'Artistic expression', no need to react, says Minister Saji Cherian on actor Vinayakan's arrest

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) Kerala Culture minister Saji Cherian has said there is no need for him to react to the incident of ruckus and arrest of 'Jailer' actor Vinayakan and in a sarcastic manner said that the incident can be considered the actor's "artistic expression".

The actor had allegedly caused a commotion at the Ernakulam Town North police station on Tuesday evening, where he was summoned by the police over a dispute with his wife at his apartment.

"He is an artist. One can see this as his 'artistic expression'. There is no need to express my opinion on this. Artists will keep having artistic tendencies every now and then. This time it happened in a police station. There is no point in worrying over it," Cherian said on Thursday night at Kollam, responding to reporters' questions on Vinayakan's arrest.

Meanwhile, videos have come out and were telecast on channels in which police officials were seen talking in an arrogant manner to the actor.

The actor, while leaving with the police from the hospital after his medical examination on Tuesday night, had told mediapersons that he was unaware of why he was arrested.

Police had claimed that Vinayakan was arrested for causing trouble at the police station. Later, he was let off on bail after due procedure.

The opposition Congress had on October 25 denounced the Kerala police for slapping only bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code against the actor who was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at a police station here in an inebriated state. PTI RRT RRT ANE