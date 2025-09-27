Artists, culture enthusiasts to gather at NGMA to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Several artists, students, and cultural enthusiasts will gather at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here on Sunday as part of a special celebration to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the culture ministry said.

Noted artists such as Shyam Sunder Sharma, Vasudev Kamath, Biman Bihari Das, and spiritual leader Sushri Chitralekha will also take part in the event, it said in a statement.

"More than 8,000 artists, youth art students, and cultural contributors will join this grand event, alongside eminent artists," the ministry said.

A painting workshop and a competition on the theme “Sewa Parv: Vision of Viksit Bharat” will be open to professional artists, art students, school children, and art enthusiasts, celebrating service, creativity, and the vision of a developed India by 2047, it said.

On Saturday, the PIB Culture, on its X handle, shared a link to a song titled 'Jannayak' dedicated to Modi on his 75th birthday that fell on September 17. PTI KND RHL