Artists living near tiger reserves meet President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A group of artists living near several tiger reserves of the country on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President also visited an art exhibition created by these artists during their stay at the President's house, an official statement said.

Murmu appreciated the work and said that the "eternal relationship" between human beings and nature is reflected in their art.

Murmu urged the public to encourage these artists by appreciating and buying their art, according to the statement issued by the President's office.

​The artists had come from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Mizoram, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand, it said.

"They have been staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan from October 21 till date under the Artist-in-Residency initiative ‘SRIJAN 2024’. During their stay, artists created beautiful paintings with natural colours depicting art forms like tribal contemporary, Saura, Gond, Warli, Aipan, Sohrai, etc," the statement said. PTI AKV AKV VN VN