Artists to gather at Purana Quila on Sunday to dream up 'Viksit Bharat' on canvas

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A large number of artists are expected to gather at the historic Purana Quila here on Sunday as a part of a day-long camp to create a range of artworks driven by the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', officials said.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) have joined hands for the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop', which will see participation of both professional artists and fine arts students, they said on Thursday.

"The day-long workshop will be hosted at the Purana Quila and each artist is free to explore the medium, sketching to acrylic painting and photography to other forms of art. While an artist cannot be restricted to a time-frame in imaging an art, the overarching theme will be Viksit Bharat by 2047," said Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director general of the NGMA.

The event will represent a collective journey towards progress and development, encapsulating the essence of the vision for a thriving and culturally rich India, Culture Ministry officials said.

The timing will be 9 am to 5 pm, Gautam said.

The ministry made the announcement about the upcoming art camp on Thursday.

These artists will be the 'Viksit Bharat ambassadors' as they will dream up the developed India as they wish to see it.

"So, someone can depict through art a pollution-free environment in India or an India they wish to see by 2047 or even beyond, if they wish too," secretary in-charge of LKA Rajiv Kumar said.

The officials said about 2,000-3,000 professional artists are expected to attend the camp, while a call has been give to about 5,000-6,000 students of fine arts to take part as well.

Besides, schools students will be urged to take part in it virtually by presenting a painting or other artwork online, Kumar said.

Asked if there was a plan to collect the artworks, Kumar said, "That we will decide after the camp, no decision as such now." PTI KND IJT