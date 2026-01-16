Artists, young entrepreneurs will together forge India's future: LG Sinha

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Asserting that an alliance of art and enterprise was the way forward in building a vibrant and developed society, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said artists and Gen Z entrepreneurs will together forge India's future.

Sinha highlighted that in today's era of artificial intelligence and machine learning, creative thinking is crucial to discover new opportunities, saying imagination, supported by investment, will foster the creation of a developed nation.

The L-G was addressing the valedictory session of the International Painting Workshop, organised by Anandam - the Centre of Happiness, and the Art Club at IIM, Jagti, on the outskirts of Jammu city.

In his address, Sinha extended his gratitude to artists and students for building a stronger tomorrow through creativity.

"Artists are the architects of national pride, and they are shaping identity, unity and progress, and forging a united future. The combined energy of creative minds and future CEOs can become the new engine of national progress.

"On one hand, we have the dreamers in artists and, on the other, the doers in future leaders; and their united effort will redefine the pace of progress," Sinha said.

The L-G reiterated the importance of creative thinking and asserted that business professionals must be prepared to learn from experience and adopt new approaches.

"Art is a vital pillar of interdisciplinary education. Art enriches institutions, transforms personalities and fosters a sense of belonging, thereby strengthening responsibility towards society and the nation.

"I see art as the heartbeat of society and the conscience of the nation, shaping our values, preserving our identity, encouraging dialogue and inspiring a collective purpose," the L-G said.