Artworks made from scraps installed across Varanasi to enhance city's aesthetics

Varanasi (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) In a bid to beautify the city, unique artworks made from scrap materials have been installed at various crossroads and prominent locations, through the joint efforts of Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA).

BLW Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar said on Sunday that approximately 100 tonnes of scrap materials have been used to create these sculptures, which have been strategically placed at major intersections in Varanasi. These artworks, created by fine arts students in collaboration with the VDA and BLW, are designed to enhance the city’s aesthetics.

Under this initiative, various distinctive sculptures are being installed across prominent locations in the city, Kumar added.

A Nandi idol has been installed at the Varanasi Cantt station, which has become a major attraction for both tourists and residents. Similarly, nine idols representing traditional dance styles from various Indian states have been placed in the Nadesar area, attracting both locals and tourists. These sculptures not only beautify the city but also showcase India’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

Crafted from scrap materials, the artworks convey a strong message of environmental protection. Rajesh Kumar explained, "This initiative demonstrates that objects considered useless can be transformed into useful and attractive pieces through creativity." He further added that the sculptures are made from a combination of stone, fiber, and metal.