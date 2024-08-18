Arun Govil, Udit Narayan meet Nitish

Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil and Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan on Sunday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence.

Govil, who is the BJP MP from Meerut, and Narayan, whose mother hailed from Bihar, were in town to attend a book release function.

They were warmly greeted by Kumar who presented them with "anga vastram".

The book, "The Gandhian Statesman of Bihar: Nitish Kumar", has been co-authored by Ashok Choudhary, minister and close aide of the JD(U) supremo, along with daughter Shambhavi Choudhary who is the LJP (Ram Vilas) MP from Samastipur.

The book was released at the Vidhan Sabha auditorium by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in the presence of dignitaries like Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Govil and Narayan also briefly spoke to journalists before the function. Replying to questions, they expressed horror over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and hoped for speedy justice.