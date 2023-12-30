Arun Sarangi given additional charge as Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) A day before Sunil Bansal retires as Odisha DGP, the state government on Saturday said senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi will hold the post as additional charge till further notice.

Sarangi, a 1990-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, is at present the Special DG of Police, Training and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

“Shri Arun Kumar Sarangi... is allowed to remain in additional charge of DG of Police, Odisha until regular DGP joins,” a notification issued by the Home Department said.

Meanwhile, sources said the Odisha government has sent a list of five IPS officers to the central government for appointment of a regular DGP. PTI AAM RBT