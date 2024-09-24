Arunachal: 14 villages identified under central scheme for tribal welfare

Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Papum Pare district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has identified 14 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal people, officials said.

The PMJUGA envisages to improve the quality of lives of 2,510 tribal households (according to the 2011 census) of these villages by developing infrastructure, which includes providing pucca houses, improving road and digital connectivity, enhancing health, nutrition and educational facilities, they said.

The program also seeks to economically empower these communities through skill development, sustainable farming on forest lands, promoting tribal products and providing financial support for tourism through home stays.

Funds are allocated under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST), the officials added. PTI UPL RBT