Arunachal: 23 houses gutted in major fire in Seppa

Itanagar, Sep 8 (PTI) At least 23 houses were completely gutted in a devastating fire in Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district, police said.

The incident happened in Abotani Colony around 7 pm on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but an electric short-circuit is suspected to be the cause, he said The SP, however, said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

A relief camp has been set up at LBS-II School for those who lost their houses in the blaze, he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government was closely monitoring the situation.

"Saddened to learn that 23 houses were destroyed in a devastating fire incident in Seppa. Please don't panic; we are closely monitoring the situation," Khandu posted in X.

"I have asked the East Kameng district administration officials to provide all possible assistance as per norms. A relief camp has been set up. I appeal to all the affected people to make use of the camp and also to maintain safety precautions so that such incidents don't reoccur," he added. PTI CORR SOM