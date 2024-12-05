Arunachal: 2.49 gm of heroin seized, 1 arrested

Itanagar, Dec 5 (PTI) One person was arrested and 2.49 gm of heroin seized from his possession in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed 26-year-old Kadum Tatin from Pasighat and seized the contraband worth Rs 3,000, besides a mobile phone, from his possession, East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said.

A case under Section 21 (a) of the NDPS Act has been registered against Tatin with Pasighat police station. PTI CORR ACD