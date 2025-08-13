Arunachal: 51-ft Parashuram statue in Lohit to be called 'Statue of Strength'

Itanagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday announced that the 51-foot under-construction statue of Lord Parashuram at Parashuram Kund in Lohit district will be officially called the 'Statue of Strength'.

He said the project, being developed through the combined efforts of the state government, VIPRA Foundation, and local communities, is on track for inauguration in November or December this year, an official statement said here.

Mein, who inspected the site at Wakro in the district during the day, highlighted that under the Riverfront Development Project, several infrastructure upgrades were underway, including safe bathing facilities, structural protection work, and improved public amenities to make Parashuram Kund both a revered pilgrimage centre and a vibrant tourism destination.

Despite recent flood damage, expert-led redesigns are being implemented to enhance safety, accessibility, and visitor experience.

The deputy chief minister also chaired a coordination meeting with the Lohit district administration, chief engineers, departmental heads, and public leaders to discuss plans for transforming the site into a major pilgrimage and tourism hub.

Discussions covered security enhancements, IT facilities, riverfront protection, and management strategies for mega events. Valuable suggestions were shared to ensure the site's long-term preservation.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment, Mein said efforts will focus on protecting the sanctity of Parashuram Kund while unlocking its potential as a spiritual and cultural landmark for future generations.

He was accompanied by VIPRA Foundation national convenor Susil Ojha, sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat, State Council for IT & e-governance chairman Nyamar Karbak, and others during the inspection.