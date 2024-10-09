Arunachal: 65 butterfly, 52 bird species recorded during Ziro Butterfly Meet

Itanagar, Oct 9 (PTI) A total of 65 butterfly species have been recorded during the recently held Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, a release said.

The 11th edition of ZBM was held at Pange in the wildlife sanctuary from October 5-8.

Among the species recorded during the count were Bhutan Glory, Brown Gorgon, Yellow Owl and Apatani Glory Day Flying Moth, along with 52 bird species, the release said.

Speaking at the valediction function on Tuesday, Hapoli Divisional Forest Officer Nani Shah encouraged the participants to continue engaging in such programmes and to spread the message of conservation.

Retired deputy commissioner Bamin Nime highlighted the event's significance in promoting community-driven efforts towards sustainability.

The event was organised by NGO NgunuZiro in collaboration with the state's Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Hapoli Forest Division, Ziro as part of the National Wildlife Week celebrations, the release added. PTI CORR ACD