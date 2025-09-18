Arunachal: APWWS seeks action after schoolgirls protest lack of teachers

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Thursday voiced concern over the protest staged by schoolgirls of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang district, where students demonstrated against the prolonged absence of two subject teachers that has disrupted their studies.

At least 90 students from the school recently marched around 65 km to highlight the alleged acute shortage of teachers in their institute.

The students, in blue school uniform, embarked on a foot march from Nyangno village on September 14, walked the entire night and reached the district headquarters, Lemmi, the next morning.

Led by students of classes 11 and 12, the protestors demanded immediate posting of teachers in geography and political science.

Calling the situation a serious setback to the girls’ education, the APWWS has urged the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) to constitute an independent fact-finding committee, a statement said here on Thursday.

APWWS said the rights panel should investigate the ground realities that triggered the protest and recommend measures to address the students’ grievances.

The society also cautioned the state education department against hasty punitive measures such as suspending the headmistress and warden, warning that such steps could create fear and tension in the school.

Instead, it pressed for an empathetic and informed approach that safeguards the emotional and academic well-being of the students.

The APWWS further appealed to the department to give priority to filling vacancies, ensuring proper staffing, and establishing transparent grievance redressal mechanisms.

According to the society, these steps are vital to uphold students' rights and welfare and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.