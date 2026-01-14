Arunachal: Army celebrates Veterans' Day at Tawang War Memorial

Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The Indian Army's Tawang Brigade on Wednesday celebrated Veterans' Day to honour the selfless service and supreme sacrifices of ex-servicemen, an official statement said.

The event, held at Tawang War Memorial, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of a large number of ex-servicemen and 'veer naris', reaffirming the enduring bond between the Indian Army and its veterans.

Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh, along with the senior-most veteran, Koncho Dorjee Lama, laid wreaths at the war memorial and paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

The tribute evoked deep emotion and served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made to safeguard India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly in the demanding terrain of the Eastern Himalayas.

During the interactive session, veterans shared inspiring experiences from their distinguished military careers.

Their narratives of courage, camaraderie and commitment provided valuable insights and served as a strong source of motivation for the younger generation.

In a significant initiative for veteran welfare, a NAMAN registration counter was set up at the venue to address grievances and concerns of ex-servicemen.

Each veteran received personal attention, ensuring their issues were heard and appropriate assistance initiated, reflecting the Army's continued commitment to the well-being of its veterans.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation ceremony conducted by Brigadier Singh, to honour distinguished veterans for their exceptional post-retirement contributions to society.

Ex-servicemen Nk T Dorjee, a veteran of the Turtuk sector during Operation Vijay (1999), was felicitated. A resident of Shyo village in the Tawang district, Dorjee has been actively promoting village-based ecotourism in border areas.

Another veteran, Nb Sub Tsering Topgyal of Gomkang village in Tawang district, was felicitated for his dedication to the cultivation of medicinal plants and rare species, post-retirement.

Topgyal is known for his scientific expertise in grafting and plantation techniques. He has also earned appreciation from the Centre and the state government.

The celebration was marked by the Army band performance, and a visit to the legendary Major Bob Khathing museum, etc, the statement added.