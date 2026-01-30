Arunachal: Army contains wildfire along Sino-India border

Itanagar, Jan 30 (PTI) A wildfire that broke out about a week ago near Kaho village in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district has been doused by the Indian army, an official said on Friday.

According to a post by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, the fire broke out along the western ridge of the Lohit River close to the Sino-India border.

In a joint and coordinated effort, the troops of Spear Corps, along with the Indian Air Force, mobilised swiftly and successfully contained the forest fire, ensuring no damage to civilian life or property, it said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official claimed that the fire had started on the other side of the LAC on January 21.

He said the wildfire spread into the Indian side on January 27 and engulfed Kaho, Sheru area and Madan Ridge near the LAC.

The exact cause of the wildfire is unknown, but an area of 4,50,00 sq metre (approx) has been destroyed, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also contained another wildfire at Tongkorla in Mechukha in the state's Shi-Yomi district, a Defence official said.

Responding to a request for assistance from a landowner, the quick reaction team undertook coordinated firefighting operations under difficult terrain and weather conditions, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The official said the team contained the fire, preventing potential loss of human life, property, and surrounding forest cover. PTI CORR MNB