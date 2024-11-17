Arunachal: Army honours courage and sacrifices of 1962 Indo-Sino war heroes

Itanagar, Nov 17 (PTI) The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army observed Nuranang Day in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday to pay homage to the sacrifices made by 4 Garhwal Rifles during the Battle of Nuranang on November 17, 1962.

The occasion honoured the valour of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat( Maha Vir Chakra), and his comrades, who displayed extraordinary bravery during the Sino-Indian War, a defence spokesperson said.

The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial, attended by the family of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, civil officials, ex-servicemen, students, tourists and over 300 participants, including additional deputy commissioner of Jang Hakraso Kri and honoured the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Nation’s sovereignty.

A newly established memorial was also inaugurated during the event, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

A gripping portrayal of the Battle of Nuranang brought history to life during the event, showcasing the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.

The Nuranang Day celebrations reflected a shared resolve among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, and the state administration to honour the legacy of India’s war heroes.

The event culminated with the felicitation of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s family and ex-servicemen, underscoring the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifices. PTI UPL UPL NN