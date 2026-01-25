Arunachal: Army join 'Pemakod Losar' celebrations in remote Tuting

Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Personnel of the Indian Army stationed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting, bordering China, joined the local Buddhist community to celebrate 'Pemakod Losar', the New Year of the Pemako region.

The festival, celebrated on Saturday, reaffirmed the Army's enduring commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering civil-military harmony in the remote frontier region, a statement said.

Musical performances by artistes from Dirang Valley infused the celebrations with devotional energy, resonating with the profound spiritual traditions, it said.

Locals captivated the gathering with colourful traditional dances and soulful folk songs, proudly showcasing the rich, age-old customs and living heritage of the Pemako region, it added.

The festivities reflected the community's strong cultural identity and deep-rooted faith, creating an atmosphere of joy, unity, and reverence, the statement said.

The celebrations stood as a powerful symbol of faith, culture, harmony, and coexistence, highlighting that the relationship between the Indian Army and the local communities extends far beyond security, it said. PTI CORR SOM