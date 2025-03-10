Arunachal-Assam boundary demarcation for six districts to be finalised soon: Khandu

Itanagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reaffirmed that boundary demarcation between the state and neighbouring Assam for six disputed districts will be completed soon by a joint team of the two northeastern neighbours.

Responding to a supplementary question raised in the assembly by BJP legislator Wangling Lowangdong, Khandu emphasised that the state government remains committed to the agreement established under the Namsai Declaration on July 15, 2022.

He also stated that discussions with the Assam government would be initiated shortly for Changlang district.

“We have made significant progress in resolving the boundary dispute between the two neighboring states through an out-of-court settlement,” Khandu said.

Earlier, addressing Lowangdong’s query on the status of the boundary issue, Home Minister Mama Natung informed the House that the reconstituted Regional Committees for the six districts held their first meeting in September last year. It was then decided to begin joint inspections with Assam’s regional committees.

The committees for Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Longding districts were formed to expedite the identification and resolution of disputed areas along the 804.1-km inter-state boundary, following the Namsai Declaration.

A joint report outlining recent developments, challenges and recommendations is still awaited, Natung said.

He also noted that the regional committee for Changlang district remains on hold due to initial opposition from Assam, as the 2014 local commission report did not list any disputed villages in the area.

He informed the House that boundary disputes in five other districts—West Kameng, East Siang, Lohit, Tirap, and Namsai—have already been resolved, while issues in six districts are under review by the reconstituted regional committees.

Replying to another supplementary question, Natung reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh has consistently opposed the unilateral notification of the Bordoloi Commission of 1951.

“The state’s proactive efforts have resulted in an MoU allowing for the adjustment of land and areas inhabited by Arunachali people within three kilometres into the state,” Natung stated.

The ‘Namsai Declaration’ was signed following a meeting between Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma to “restrict or minimize boundary disputes in relation to 123 villages presented before the Local Commission by Arunachal in 2007.” The two chief ministers agreed in principle to reduce the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86.

Arunachal Pradesh, which became a union territory in 1972, has long maintained that several forested tracts in the plains traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities but were “unilaterally” transferred to Assam.

After achieving statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee recommended transferring certain territories from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. However, Assam contested this, and the matter remained in the Supreme Court for an extended period.