Arunachal Assembly elections: BJP wins 13 seats, NPP one

Itanagar: The ruling BJP won 13 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh while the National People's Party (NPP) got one, officials said on Sunday.

The counting of votes for the 50 Assembly seats began at 6 am on Sunday.

The saffron party had already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed. Elections to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

Tesam Pongte of BJP won from Changlang North defeating his nearest rival Dihom Kitnya of NPP by a margin of 2,002 votes, while the party’s candidate Wangki Lowang won from Namsang seat defeating his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of NCP by 56 votes.

Balo Raja of BJP won from Palin constituency defeating his nearest rival Mayu Taring of NPP by 5,040 votes.

Hayeng Mangfi of BJP won from Chayang-Tajo seat defeating his nearest rival Kompu Dolo of Congress by a margin of 6,685 votes. Mangfi retained the seat.

Chakat Aboh of BJP won from Khonsa West by defeating her nearest rival Yang Sen Matey of NCP by 804 votes. She retained the seat.

BJP's Tsering Lhamu won from Lumla constituency defeating her nearest rival Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap of Congress by a margin of 1,531 votes. Lhamu retained the seat.

Puinnyo Apum of BJP won from Dambuk constituency defeating his nearest rival Raju Tayeng of People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) by a margin of 222 votes.

BJP candidate Rode Bui won Dumporijo seat defeating his opponent Tabe Doni of NPP by 1,591 votes. Bui retained the seat.

Ealing Tallang of BJP won from Seppa East seat defeating Tame Gyadi of Congress by 5,600 votes.

BJP's Mahesh Chai won the Tezu-Sunpura seat defeating NPP candidate Karikho Kri by a margin of 2,805 votes.

Rotom Tebin of BJP won from Raga constituency defeating Ajay Murtem of NPP by 2,934 votes.

NPP candidate Pesi Jilen won from Liromoba defeating his opponent Nyamar Karbak of BJP by a margin of 1,698 votes.