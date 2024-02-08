Arunachal assembly passes bill to create two new districts

Itanagar, Feb 8 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed a bill by voice vote to create two new districts in the western and southern parts of the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) Amendment Bill, 2024 which paved the way for the creation of Keyi Panor and Bichom districts. With these, the total number of districts rose to 28.

Keyi Panyor district with a population of over 30,000 and 195 villages will be carved out from Lower Subansiri district. It will have its headquarters at Yachuli (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area).

Bichom district is set to be carved out from East Kameng and West Kameng districts, with Napangphung designated as the district headquarters.

Encompassing an area of 2,897 square-kilometers and a population of 9,710 (as per the 2011 census), Bichom district will include 20 villages from West Kameng and 11 from East Kameng district.

The state cabinet had on February 5 granted approval for the creation of the two districts for ease of administration.

In addition to the the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) Amendment Bill, 2024, the government introduced three other bills.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the planning, finance and investment portfolios, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Home Minister Bamang Felix introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Bill 2024 in its amended form and Land Management Minister Nakap Nalo introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) (Amendment) Bill 2024. PTI UPL UPL MNB