Arunachal Assembly passes five bills

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed five key government bills by voice vote after discussions in the House, strengthening provisions related to fire safety services, regulation of education department postings, GST amendments, urban planning and anti-defection rules for local bodies.

The bills were introduced in the House on March 6 during the ongoing budget session and were taken up for consideration and passage on Monday.

Among the major legislations, Home Minister Mama Natung moved the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, which seeks to ensure the maintenance and effective functioning of fire and emergency services in the state.

The proposed legislation also aims to strengthen fire prevention and safety measures in different types of buildings and premises, while enhancing the overall preparedness of emergency response mechanisms.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill.

The bill is intended to establish a comprehensive legal framework for regulating the transfer and posting of both teaching and non-teaching staff within the education department, with the objective of ensuring transparency, efficiency and better management of human resources.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, which was subsequently passed by the House.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning Bill seeking amendments to the existing legislation governing urban development and planning in the state.

Similarly, Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing moved the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) (Amendment) Bill to amend the Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

After detailed discussions on the proposed legislations, the assembly passed all five bills by voice vote. PTI UPL UPL RG