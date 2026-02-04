Arunachal Assembly pays tribute to former MLAs, recalls their legacy of public service

Itanagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to six former legislators who died in the recent past, recalling their contributions to the state’s political life and development.

Leading the obituary references, Speaker Tesam Pongte described the departed leaders as "great legislators" whose service and commitment helped shape the state.

He also conveyed condolences on behalf of the members to the bereaved families through the Assembly secretariat.

Members cutting across party lines joined in paying homage.

Former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, who represented the then Khonsa North Assembly constituency in Tirap district from 1985 to 1990, was killed in a wild elephant attack on July 9 last year.

The 65-year-old was walking from Namsang village to Deomali town when he was trampled by a rogue elephant, police said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Former lawmaker Thinghap Taiju died on August 29 last year at his residence after a prolonged illness.

He was 68 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Born on March 1, 1957, Taiju was first elected to the Assembly from Changlang North constituency in 1994 and was re-elected in 1999. He was remembered for his humility and dedication to public welfare.

Five-time MLA from Taliha Assembly constituency in Upper Subansiri district, Punji Mara died on November 18 last year at his residence in Daporijo. He was 81.

One of the seniormost politicians of the state, Mara had suffered a major brain stroke in February 2019 and had been bedridden since.

Born on September 1, 1944, he was first elected in 1980 from the undivided Taksing-Taliha constituency and later represented Taliha constituency from 1995 to 2019. He is survived by his wife, eight sons and seven daughters.

Former MLA Yadap Apang died on December 26 at her residence in Oyan in East Siang district.

Born in 1954, she was among the few women leaders elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and represented the Pasighat West constituency from 1995 to 1999.

She was also the publisher of The Arunachal Times.

She is survived by her husband, former chief minister Gegong Apang, and six children, including former Union minister Omak Apang.

Former minister Takar Marde died at a hospital in New Delhi on January 28. He was 64 and is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter.

Marde was first elected from the Dumporijo constituency on a Congress ticket in 1999 and was re-elected in 2004. During his career, he served as Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the State Planning Board.

Former MLA Nima Tsering Khrimey died on Wednesday at his residence in Kalaktang in West Kameng district.

A familiar and respected figure in the district’s political and social life, he was remembered for his simplicity, accessibility and close engagement with local communities, consistently raising issues related to development and welfare.

Summing up the obituary references, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the former legislators had left behind a legacy of brotherhood and a vision of a Viksit Arunachal, which should be carried forward by the present Members of the House.

The Assembly later observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders. PTI UPL UPL MNB