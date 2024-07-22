Arunachal Assembly pays tributes to former minister Talo Mugli

Itanagar, Jul 22 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday paid tributes to former minister Talo Mugli, who died recently after prolonged illness.

Mugli breathed his last at his residence at Raga in Kamle district on July 18. He was 68.

Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte led the House in making obituary reference for Mugli, who served as a minister in various capacities in the Gegong Apang and Mukut Mithi governments in the northeastern state.

Mugli was first elected to the assembly in 1990 and later served as minister for the PWD and rural development departments.

"With his demise, the state has lost a dynamic leader... His death is an irreparable loss for the state," the Speaker said.

Taking part in the obituary reference, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein termed Mugli as a stalwart politician.

"Mugli was the pioneer in creating the present Kamle district and everybody regarded him for his political acumen," Mein said.

The assembly observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Later, the Speaker announced that a condolence message would be sent to the bereaved family members on behalf of the legislators. PTI UPL UPL ACD