Arunachal Assembly to hold special session on Aug 18

Itanagar, Aug 8 (PTI) A special session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held on August 18 to mark the conclusion of the golden jubilee celebrations of the House.

Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Friday chaired the 4th sitting of the business advisory committee to finalise the agenda for the special session.

Parliamentary Affairs minister PD Sona, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham attended the meeting.

The committee plays a crucial role in streamlining legislative business to ensure effective and orderly conduct of the proceedings.

The month-long golden jubilee celebrations, which began on July 4, will conclude with the special session aimed at reflecting on the state's legislative journey since its inception in 1975.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began as a 33-member Provisional Assembly, was later expanded to a 60-member House.

Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in shaping policy and promoting grassroots democracy in the frontier state. PTI CORR MNB