Arunachal bags 'Best Performer Award' in national startup rankings

Itanagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred the 'Best Performer Award' under the National Startup Ranking Framework for building a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem, officials said on Friday.

This year, only Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa were selected for the honour, placing the state among India’s leading and most promising startup destinations, officials said.

Reacting to the achievement, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the recognition as a proud moment for the state.

"Arunachal Pradesh has been ranked among the best performing atates for building a strong startup ecosystem by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), government of India. This is a proud moment for our state," he said.

Congratulating the officials involved, Mein said, "I congratulate the state planning department for its strategic vision and coordinated efforts," and specifically acknowledged the leadership of Commissioner (Planning & Investment) R K Sharma and CEO, Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Tabe Haider for their role in achieving the milestone.

Expressing gratitude for national support, Mein said the government is grateful that this landmark occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision and leadership continue to inspire innovation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

He added that the recognition would further strengthen the state’s efforts towards nurturing a vibrant and sustainable startup culture, empowering youth and creating new economic opportunities across Arunachal Pradesh. PTI UPL UPL MNB