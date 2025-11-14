Arunachal BJP celebrates NDA’s landslide win in Bihar

Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP on Friday celebrated the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar assembly election, calling it a ‘historic mandate’ and a strong endorsement of good governance and development.

The celebration was organised at the party’s headquarters here, in the presence of state president Kaling Moyong, MLA and vice-president Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former president Tai Tagak, party workers and well-wishers.

Speaking to the media, Moyong said the results reflected the people’s trust in the BJP-led NDA’s governance model.

"The people of Bihar have once again demonstrated their unwavering faith in the BJP-led NDA’s vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he said.

"On behalf of the party workers and supporters in Arunachal Pradesh, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP leadership in Bihar, and all our coalition partners for this historic mandate," Moyong said.

This victory is a reaffirmation of the public’s trust in our commitment to transparency, accountability, development, and prosperity for all, he added.

Moyong added that the verdict was not driven by anti-incumbency but by widespread acceptance of strong and transparent governance.

"This landslide victory is rooted in trust and good governance. It strengthens our collective resolve to work harder toward achieving the national vision of viksit Bharat 2047. The people of Bihar have shown the country that progress, stability, and development remain their top priorities," Moyong said. PTI UPL UPL MNB