Arunachal BJP chief urges Assam voters to vote for good governance

Itanagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Arunachal BJP chief Kaling Moyong on Sunday appealed to the people of Assam to vote for good governance, development-oriented policies, and democratic values for nation-building, rather than supporting family-based politics.

Moyong made the remark while participating in the 131st edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in Assam's Biswanath, a press statement said.

Both the neighbouring states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are currently ruled by the same party, Moyong said, adding that their mutual understanding is clearly reflected in their coordinated development efforts.

Moyong expressed confidence that the people of Assam will again vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The programme was also attended by Behali (Assam) MLA Diganta Ghatwal, Biswanath district BJP president Ashim Kumar Das, and party's office bearers from Arunachal Pradesh. PTI COR MNB