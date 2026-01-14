Arunachal BJP concludes zonal workshop on VB-G RAM G scheme

Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has wrapped up a series of statewide zonal workshops on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM-G, aimed at boosting grassroots awareness and implementation of the rural employment and livelihood scheme.

The party said on Wednesday that the workshops spanned Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap zones, reaching party functionaries and stakeholders across all districts.

The central government recently replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the Congress-led UPA government in 2005 with VB-G RAM G.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, and Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao have briefed the media on VB-G RAM G's goals: employment security, rural self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

At the workshops, senior national and state BJP leaders served as resource persons, offering policy insights and contrasting the programme's improvements over the previous MGNREGA scheme, the party said in a statement.

In the Tirap zone, BJP national general secretary Shambhu Kumar and MLA Hamjong Tangha stressed the need for outcome-driven job creation and livelihood sustainability.

The workshops highlight BJP's strategy for job guarantees, rural upliftment, and participatory governance, supporting India's 2047 developed nation target. PTI CORR NN