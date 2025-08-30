Arunachal BJP condemns alleged abuses at PM during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

Itanagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's BJP unit on Saturday condemned alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, calling them "highly unethical and disrespectful." Talking to reporters, party spokesperson Tabom Dai dismissed the Congress-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as "political drama" irrelevant to issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the state’s progress under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and said people continue to place their faith in the BJP’s leadership.

The party objected to the repeated use of expressions like "Pradhan Mantri Chor", recalling that Gandhi had previously apologised before the Supreme Court for similar remarks.

BJP leaders accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners of undermining constitutional institutions with "baseless" allegations of EVM manipulation and "vote chori," calling it an attempt to cover up their "impending defeat" in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, the party organised a massive protest rally in Itanagar, condemning remarks by Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The rally, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, began from Ganga Market and culminated at the Tennis Court at IG Park, here.

A large number of workers and supporters joined to express solidarity with the prime minister and denounce the statements of the Congress leadership.

Speakers at the rally underlined that such remarks were not only an insult to the PM, but also to the sentiments of the nation.

They reaffirmed BJP's commitment to safeguarding the dignity of the country's highest office and to upholding respectful political discourse.