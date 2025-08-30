Arunachal BJP condemns alleged abuses at PM during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Cong hits back

Itanagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's BJP unit on Saturday condemned alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, calling them "highly unethical and disrespectful." Talking to reporters, party spokesperson Tobom Dai dismissed the Congress-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a "political drama" irrelevant to issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the state’s progress under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and said people continue to place their faith in the BJP’s leadership.

The party objected to the repeated use of expressions like "Pradhan Mantri Chor", recalling that Gandhi had previously apologised before the Supreme Court for similar remarks.

BJP leaders accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners of undermining constitutional institutions with "baseless" allegations of EVM manipulation and "vote chori," calling it an attempt to cover up their "impending defeat" in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, the party organised a massive protest rally in Itanagar, condemning alleged remarks by Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The rally, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, began from Ganga Market and culminated at the Tennis Court at IG Park, here.

A large number of workers and supporters joined to express solidarity with the prime minister and denounce the statements of the Congress leadership.

Speakers at the rally underlined that such remarks were not only an insult to the PM, but also to the sentiments of the nation.

They reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity of the country’s highest office and to upholding respectful political discourse.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress rejected BJP's allegations that Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks during the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, calling it a "diversionary tactic." State Youth Congress president Tarh Johny said the remarks were falsely attributed to Gandhi, and accused the BJP of planting the controversy to shift focus from issues of unemployment, inflation and alleged 'vote theft' by the Modi government.

He challenged the ruling party to identify and arrest the person who actually made the comments.

"BJP has a track record of diverting politics in the name of family, religion and caste," Johny asserted.

Taking aim at Arunachal's BJP leaders, Johny, who also serves as the national general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and convenor of the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC), said by holding press conferences and issuing statements against Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others were only attempting to "please central leaders," as they had little development work to showcase.

He credited Congress governments with establishing most of the state's key institutions and infrastructure, including the medical institute, airport, railway station, civil secretariat, highways, colleges and universities.

He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of openly declaring an ambition to secure 400-plus Lok Sabha seats and remaining in power for decades, likening it to what he alleged was the BJP's manipulation of elections in Gujarat for 30 years.

"This isn't Chanakya strategy, it's theft of your vote, and Rahul Gandhi has exposed the BJP's deceit," Johny said, concluding that the entire country now understood the "game." PTI UPL CORR MNB