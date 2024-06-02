Arunachal: BJP leading in 16 seats, NPP ahead in 4

Itanagar, Jun 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was leading in 16 assembly seats while the National People’s Party (NPEP) was ahead in four constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) was leading in two seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress were leading in one seat each and an Independent was also ahead in one seat.

Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres. PTI UPL BDC RG