Arunachal: BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun dies at 63

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun died in a hospital in Itanagar on Saturday morning following cardiac arrest, his family said.

Advertisment

Khimhun, the MLA of Changlang South in Changlang district, was 63. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He was first elected from the seat as an Independent MLA in 2004. In 2009, he won the seat as a Congress nominee.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, he again won as a People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate and retained the seat in 2019 as a BJP candidate.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed sorrow over the death of the lawmaker.

"I am shocked at the passing away of Hon'ble BJP MLA Shri Phosum Khimhun from Changlang South assembly constituency. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, kin and followers!" he posted on X.

The chief minister said that Khimhun was dedicated to the service of his people, the region's development and the growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Will ever miss his camaraderie, commitment and concern for the state's inclusive progress. May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his near and dear ones to cope with this agonising moment," he added. PTI UPL UPL SOM