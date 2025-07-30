Arunachal BJP MP demands Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Wednesday urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama, describing him as a global symbol of non-violence and compassion.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gao said, “India is the land of non-violence. His Holiness the Dalai Lama is the messenger of non-violence and compassion. The government of India should recognise his contribution by awarding him the Bharat Ratna.” Gao said the spiritual leader, who turned 90, has made unparalleled contributions not just to Buddhism but to humanity at large.

“Today, the Dalai Lama is not just a religious figure but a symbol of peace across the world,” he said.

Calling the honour long overdue, the MP added that the teachings of the Nobel laureate have shaped generations and deserve India’s highest civilian recognition. PTI UZM RT