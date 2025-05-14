Arunachal BJP organises 'Tiranga Yatra' supporting armed forces, hails Op Sindoor

Itanagar, May 14 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP on Wednesday organised 'Tiranga Yatra' to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

The yatra, which began at Tower Clock Ganga, concluded at the Tennis Court in IG Park here, and drew participants from all walks of life.

The party's state general secretary and yatra convener Nalong Mize highlighted the unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor, calling it a historic milestone in India's fight against terrorism.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with the operation's success, stating that over 100 terrorists were neutralised and several terror bases and airbases deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed.

Mize declared that the 'New India', under PM Modi, no longer tolerates terrorism and is now proactive, firm, and uncompromising when it comes to national security.

"This bold and calculated strike reflects the maturity of India's evolving security doctrine, one that goes beyond mere retaliation," he said.

The event was attended by BJP leaders, including general secretaries Zingnu Namchoom and Tadar Niglar, MLAs Techi Kaso, Mutchu Mithi and Tojir Kadu, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang, senior office bearers, morcha heads, among others.

Local MLA Techi Kaso praised the Indian Armed Forces and warned Pakistan against further terrorist activities, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh stands steadfast with the forces in protecting the nation.

Air Commodore (Retd) R D Musabi commended the armed forces for their professionalism, denouncing Pakistan's support for terrorism. He called upon the people of Pakistan to reject such destructive policies, stating that Pakistan has become a factory of terrorism and poses a global threat.

President of the All Arunachal Ex-Servicemen Association Tatung Taro expressed deep gratitude to Mize for organising the yatra and thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu for flagging off the Tiranga Yatra from Walong.

In a stern message, Taro warned Pakistan to open its eyes to the reality that India will not tolerate further provocation.

"India stands united with its armed forces and will show no mercy to any future misdeeds," Taro added.

The party announced that similar yatras will be conducted across various districts and mandals in the state to continue honouring the sacrifices and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. PTI UPL UPL ACD