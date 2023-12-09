Arunachal BJP stages demonstrations against Congress on cash recovery

Itanagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's BJP unit on Saturday staged demonstrations across the state against the opposition Congress following the recovery of "unaccounted" cash from the premises of party's Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

Unaccounted cash amounting to around Rs 225 crore has been recovered so far through searches being conducted by the Income Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it. A premises linked to Sahu was also searched as part of the operation, sources said.

Party workers holding banners and placards demanded stringent action against the MP alleging that the money is linked to top Congress leadership.

Later addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Dominic Tadar said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must answer how many individuals similar to Sahu exist within the Congress.

"Accountability of the funds looted from the public will be regularly demanded, as per 'Modi's guarantee.' The Congress has transformed its leaders into corrupt ATMs," Tadar alleged.

He said while on one side there is an alliance marked by arrogance and corruption, on the other, there is the assurance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is dedicated to eradicating graft.

"Modi has ensured that every penny unlawfully taken from the public will be recovered. His guarantee reflects a firm commitment to reclaiming funds from dishonest individuals," Tadar said and added that if a single Congress MP is found with cash amounting to ₹210 crore, one might wonder about the extent of cash in possession of other party MPs.

"INDIA alliance indulges in corruption and plunder. When investigative agencies such as the ED, CBI and IT do their jobs, all corrupt leaders unite to level accusations against them," he said and alleged that Congress leaders are enriching themselves with the ill-gotten gains of corruption and all these funds are funneled into the coffers of the Gandhi family.

Tadar also questioned on the silence of Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on the issue. PTI UPL UPL MNB