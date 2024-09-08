Arunachal body calls upon govt to intensify ILP scrutiny to check influx of illegal immigrants

Itanagar, Sep 8 (PTI) An influential tribal body of Arunachal Pradesh has called upon the government to execute intensive checking of Inner Line Permits to stem the influx of illegal immigrants into the northeastern state, a statement said on Sunday.

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), the apex body of community-based organisations in the state, raised serious concerns over the "large scale influx of illegal immigrants into the inter-state border districts, including the capital region, and urged upon the government to check the menace".

In a meeting with community-based organisations (CBOs) here on Saturday, the AITF deliberated on the serious ramifications of illegal immigration on security, demographic imbalance and socio-economic, socio-cultural and socio-political impacts.

"In the recent illegal sex rackets busted in various places of the state, the involvement of such illegal immigrants has been proved beyond doubt. All the northeastern states are facing the same problem of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh due to their national turmoil, forcing Bangladeshi nationals to take refuge in the states of our country. And, ultimately Arunachal Pradesh is the soft target for the refuge of illegal immigrants through neighbouring states," the forum claimed.

It viewed the influx as a serious threat to the existence of Arunachal Pradesh and decided to approach the state government, urging it to take up the issue on a war footing and increase vigil at all the entry gates along the inter-state boundaries with Assam and other states.

The AITF also urged the government to execute intensive checking of ILPs in the entire state by deploying sufficient forces to drive out illegal immigrants on a mission mode for the sake of the safety and security of the state.

Further, the authorities issuing ILP should employ foolproof mechanisms while issuing the permits, it added.

The forum urged upon the civil society and all and sundry to cooperate and lend a helping hand to the government machinery in the drive against illegal immigrants.