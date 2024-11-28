Arunachal: Body of NFR security officer recovered from Lohit river after 4 days

Itanagar, Nov 28 (PTI) The body of the chief principal security officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Suvendu Choudhary, was recovered from Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening, four days after he went missing, officials said.

Advertisment

"The body was found around 8 km downstream from where he was swept away at Parashuram Kund, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Lohit district, on Sunday," NFR chief public relations officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told PTI on Thursday.

He said, "Senior NFR officials, including the divisional railway manager from Tinsukia, were present at the location to oversee recovery operations." "Choudhary visited Parashuram Kund with his family members and NFR officials. He slipped into the river while at the pilgrimage site and was carried away by the strong currents," the official said.

A joint search and rescue operation involving the national and state disaster response forces, the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local police was launched immediately after the incident, he added. PTI COR MNB